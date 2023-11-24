Who's who in the cabinet

Menu
Christopher Luxon has announced who is to be in his cabinet. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
National party ministersChristopher Luxon Portfolios: Prime minister, minister for national security and intelligence, minister responsible for ministerial services.Background: Represents Botany, age 53. He was first elected in October 2020 and has been an MP for three years. He was a corporate manager and used to run Air New Zealand.His first role was as party spokesperson for local government and Māori development, and he later sat on the finance and expenditure select committee. He became National’s leader in November 2021.Af...
NZ shares perk up as coalition details announced
The S&P/NZX 50 Index inished at 11,211.22, up 23.69 points or 0.21%.

Graham Skellern 6:13pm
The Warehouse: everyday low share prices

 Warehouse is 'going through a painful time of catch-up', says CEO.

Ella Somers 5:00pm
Reserve Bank remit in the sights of new government

The new government wants the bank to focus on inflation.

Rebecca Howard 4:08pm
All three coalition parties get rural ministers
Todd McClay will be the agriculture minister.

Riley Kennedy 3:47pm
Business of Government: Meaningless reporting, quiet policy quitting, Yes Minister, and more
Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 22 Nov 2023
Energy hardship panel's work 'no longer under active consideration'
The panel said more competition and compassion is needed.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Nov 2023
Canterbury water bottler's consent appeal rejected by supreme court
Water use permits are closely bound to abstraction permits, the court found.

Staff reporters 20 Nov 2023