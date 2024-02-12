Menu
Willis picks May 30 for first budget

Finance minister Nicola Willis will deliver her first budget. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Mon, 12 Feb 2024
This year’s budget will be delivered on May 30. Finance minister Nicola Willis announced the date at today’s (Feb 12) finance and expenditure select committee meeting. The budget policy statement is due out on March 27.
NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index tumbled all day and closed at 11,757.97.

Graham Skellern 6:22pm
Economy

Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest

A 4.3 square kilometre block of land accounts for 8% of NZ's economy.

Staff reporters 5:31pm
Markets

Ross Taylor will 'consider his position' at Fletcher Building

Possible Valentine's Day resignation will come with another financial hit.

Brent Melville 5:12pm
