See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Politics

Backdown: Govt drops GST on KiwiSaver fees

Pattrick Smellie

Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 31 Aug 2022

Backdown: Govt drops GST on KiwiSaver fees
Under fire: revenue minister David Parker. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 31 Aug 2022
RELATED
The government has swiftly abandoned plans to raise an extra $225 million a year by imposing GST on fees charged by KiwiSaver providers and other fund managers.The move follows a ferocious political backlash against the proposals, which lasted less than 24 hours after their introduction without public notification in a routine ‘omnibus’ tax bill.A statement from the revenue minister, David Parker, sought to place blame on the move getting as far as legislation on advice from the Treasury and Inland Revenue Department.“Inland R...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Opinion
Asleep at the wheel: the KiwiSaver GST flip-flop
Pattrick Smellie | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

The government is trying to spin its KiwiSaver GST U-turn as rethinking a technicality, nothing more. Why not just say the obvious? This was a stuff-up.

Property
Multi-unit homes now 83% of all Auckland builds
Brent Melville | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

Standalone houses accounted for only about 17% of consents in Auckland last month, down from more than 50% less than a decade ago – but things could change.

Primary Sector
Rabobank: climate change inaction 'grim reading'
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

The Rabobank paper points out many areas where the sector can make a difference on climate change.

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.