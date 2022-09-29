See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Beehive papers say there must be room for a view

Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Beehive papers say there must be room for a view
The Beehive is both loved and despised, but officials say views of it should be preserved. (Image: Depositphotos)
Despised by many, the old press gallery annex of the Beehive is considered by some officials to be of such architectural importance that they foiled attempts to give it a fast-track consent process to allow its demolition and replacement with a new ministerial office suite.Former speaker Trevor Mallard and the parliamentary service made a bid to get in the fast-track queue, but this was rejected last year. The government has recently released the detailed papers behind the rejection.The project involves demolishing the two-storey rear part (kno...

