Candidate comparison websites are a vital election tool, but can they be trusted?

Jem Traylen

Fri, 23 Sep 2022

Candidate comparison websites are a vital election tool, but can they be trusted?
Politics lecturer Julienne Molineaux says candidate scorecards provide voters with a much-needed information shortcut. (Image: Supplied)
Voting in local elections isn’t easy, particularly for those of us who don’t closely follow council politics. Busy and overwhelmed voters are increasingly turning to websites that provide easy side-by-side comparisons of candidates. But are these a useful addition to our democracy or are they simply a tool for manipulating an unsuspecting public? BusinessDesk looked at three popular websites: Policy.nz, How to Vote and Vote Local.We can unreservedly recommend Policy.nz due to its totally non-partisan and objective approach...

