Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Cash for Candidates: The National party's war chest

Cash for Candidates: The National party's war chest
The National party has far outpaced Labour in terms of donations. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
The gap in fundraising between National and Labour is sitting at record highs, but you wouldn’t know it from how the Labour party has reacted to the news. The National party has garnered $1.7 million in large donations this year, more than three times Labour’s tally of about $459,000. Last year, it collected over $5m – 10 times Labour’s take.In terms of large election donations so far this year, the gap between Labour and National is so large that Labour is not only trailing National but also lagging behind Act, the...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 01, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 01, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally

Real-time payments could improve the levels of innovation and competition.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally
Policy

The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change

A report says one big tax change could make a make a big difference. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change

More Politics

Cash for Candidates: How the biggest donors spent $52m
Politics Cash for Candidates

Cash for Candidates: How the biggest donors spent $52m

From rich-listers to unions and major corporates – where millions in donations have gone.

Andy Fyers and Murray Jones 5:00am
Interactive: big money behind our political parties
Politics Cash for Candidates

Interactive: big money behind our political parties

Check out all the data on donations here. 

Andy Fyers 4:55am
Labour 2023 party list charts rises and falls of the 2020 government
Politics

Labour 2023 party list charts rises and falls of the 2020 government

Labour’s new list ranking tells the story of the current government’s time in office.

Staff reporters 31 Jul 2023
Auckland council wants to 'make space for water'
News in Brief

Auckland council wants to 'make space for water'

The council intends to consult the public on its nine-point flood resilience plan.

Staff reporters 27 Jul 2023