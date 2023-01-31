Chris Hipkins to meet Anthony Albanese

Prime minister Chris Hipkins will travel to Australia next week to meet Anthony Albanese. (Image: Getty)

Fresh off a bump in the polls, Chris Hipkins is embarking on his first overseas trip as prime minister to visit his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.The in-person meeting will take place next Tuesday, Feb 7.“The trans-Tasman relationship is New Zealand’s closest and most important, and it was crucial to me that my first overseas trip as prime minister was to Australia,” Hipkins said.The senior Labour politician was unanimously elected by his party colleagues following the shock departure of Jacinda Ardern earlier this m...