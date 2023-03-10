Menu
Christchurch bus upgrade gets $78m from government

The government is injecting $78m to help upgrade the Christchurch bus network. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 10 Mar 2023
The government is investing $78 million to accelerate a Greater Christchurch bus upgrade plan, roughly halving the initial 10-year delivery time.Transport minister Michael Wood announced the investment, from funds redirected from the Auckland Northern Pathway project, in Christchurch on Friday.“Everyone in Christchurch will benefit from this investment, be it through improved access and reliability of public transport, or less congested and safer roads thanks to the increased patronage of public transport,” Wood said.The plan, known...
Law & Regulation

Disciplinary hearing against CTV building-linked engineer

The man whose firm designed the CTV building will appear before a disciplinary hearing in August.

Oliver Lewis 3:56pm
Politics

Labour MP Tamati Coffey resigns

The Waiariki MP is best known for his efforts to reform surrogacy laws.

Oliver Lewis 1:10pm
Sport

Business of Sport: UFC and AFL's sporting success

There are two commercial sporting juggernauts that fascinate me  – the Australian Football League (AFL) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Both organisations have their dark side. The AFL has made an art form of hushing up or shutting down investigations into illegal s...

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm

