Christchurch bus upgrade gets $78m from government

The government is injecting $78m to help upgrade the Christchurch bus network. (Image: BusinessDesk)

The government is investing $78 million to accelerate a Greater Christchurch bus upgrade plan, roughly halving the initial 10-year delivery time.Transport minister Michael Wood announced the investment, from funds redirected from the Auckland Northern Pathway project, in Christchurch on Friday.“Everyone in Christchurch will benefit from this investment, be it through improved access and reliability of public transport, or less congested and safer roads thanks to the increased patronage of public transport,” Wood said.The plan, known...