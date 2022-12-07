Menu
Christchurch council greenlights asset sale evaluation

Christchurch council's holding company controls important infrastructure companies like Christchurch International Airport. (Image: Depositphotos)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 07 Dec 2022
Christchurch city councillors have agreed to undertake work looking at how the council could rebalance its investment portfolio. However, as mayor Phil Mauger said at a council meeting on Wednesday: “We’re not putting a ‘for sale’ sign up tomorrow.” The council has the largest investment portfolio of any in NZ, controlling six trading companies through its holding arm Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL). Councillors discussed a strategic review of CCHL by consultants Northington Partners at the mee...
