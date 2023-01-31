Election 2023: Hipkins bounce for Labour in PollTracker

The appointment of Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni to lead the Labour has helped turn around the party's polling. (Image: NZME)

Two good poll results on the same day have Labour back to parity with National in BusinessDesk's PollTracker.Both Newshub/Reid Research and One News/Kantar polls had support for Labour at 38% in the days immediately after Chris Hipkins replaced Jacinda Ardern as prime minister.Hipkins has yet to announce any new policy but has vowed to focus on the cost of living, possibly at the expense of some parts of the Ardern-led Government's policy agenda.Support for National did not fall significantly, with most of the renewed support for Labour...