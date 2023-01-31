Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Election 2023: Hipkins bounce for Labour in PollTracker

Election 2023: Hipkins bounce for Labour in PollTracker
The appointment of Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni to lead the Labour has helped turn around the party's polling. (Image: NZME)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
Two good poll results on the same day have Labour back to parity with National in BusinessDesk's PollTracker.Both Newshub/Reid Research and One News/Kantar polls had support for Labour at 38% in the days immediately after Chris Hipkins replaced Jacinda Ardern as prime minister.Hipkins has yet to announce any new policy but has vowed to focus on the cost of living, possibly at the expense of some parts of the Ardern-led Government's policy agenda.Support for National did not fall significantly, with most of the renewed support for Labour...
Politics

Chris Hipkins to meet Anthony Albanese

Hipkins is to visit Australia in his first overseas trip as PM.

Oliver Lewis 2:50pm
Retail

Hospitality industry counting the cost of flooding

More than half of the hospitality businesses surveyed have been damaged.

Rebecca Howard 2:40pm
Finance

Harmoney’s Australian loan book eclipses NZ

New Zealand lending stalled through the tail end of last year. 

Staff reporters 2:25pm

More Politics

Politics

Chris Hipkins to meet Anthony Albanese

Hipkins is to visit Australia in his first overseas trip as PM.

Oliver Lewis 2:50pm
Opinion Free

Suze Wilson: Where’s Mr Fix-It when you need him?

An academic analysis of the Auckland mayor's leadership shows he fell short.

Suze Wilson 30 Jan 2023
Election 2023

Robertson goes list-only for the election

The finance minister wants to focus on the economic challenges ahead.

Jem Traylen 27 Jan 2023
Public sector

Tax cuts a low priority for Auckland business leaders

Back to basics does not equal tax cuts.

Jem Traylen 26 Jan 2023