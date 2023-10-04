Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Election 2023: Little change in party support, but Act slips

Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Wed, 04 Oct 2023
*Polling data is up to date as of Oct 4 and includes the latest 1News/Verian poll, which ran from Sept 30 to Oct 3.A single poll never paints the full picture. See the polls in a wider context with BusinessDesk's Polltracker.The Polltracker is a time-weighted moving average of party vote support in public polls, with more weight given to more recent polls.This page is updated every time a new poll is released from 1 News/Verian, Newshub/Reid Research, Taxpayers' Union/Curia, Roy Morgan, and Talbot Mills.Coalition builderThe shape of the...
NZ market flat as RBNZ keeps OCR at 5.5%
Markets Market close

NZ market flat as RBNZ keeps OCR at 5.5%

The RBNZ hitting pause wasn’t enough to bump the market in any direction.

Ella Somers 6:00pm
Economy

Economists say no-change OCR comes as no surprise

But will the official cash rate move after the election?

Ella Somers 5:00pm
Economists say no-change OCR comes as no surprise
Markets

Comvita predicts sweet profit after tax of more than $20m in 2025

Talent is going to be key if honey company is to hit targets.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:16pm
Comvita predicts sweet profit after tax of more than $20m in 2025

More Politics

Business of Government: Christmas is cancelled, H2's new role, and more ...
Economy

Business of Government: Christmas is cancelled, H2's new role, and more ...

Our weekly roundup of goings-on in the public service.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Interislander project faces 'funding shortfall'
Infrastructure

Interislander project faces 'funding shortfall'

The government has given KiwiRail options to ensure iReX can continue.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Government department downsizes Christmas
Policy

Government department downsizes Christmas

Justice ministry cuts back on Christmas. 

Jem Traylen 03 Oct 2023
Lighting a fire in the first hundred days
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Lighting a fire in the first hundred days

Is National's First 100 Days plan ambitious enough about an economic reset?

Pattrick Smellie 03 Oct 2023