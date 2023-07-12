Election 2023: National opens a gap on Labour

Menu
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Wed, 12 Jul 2023
* Polling data in this story is up to date as of July 11 and includes the latest Talbot Mills which ran from June 28-July 2.A single poll never paints the full picture. See the polls in a wider context with BusinessDesk's Polltracker.The Polltracker is a time-weighted moving average of party vote support in public polls, with more weight given to more recent polls.This page is updated every time a new poll is released from 1 News/Kantar Public, Newshub/Reid Research, Tapayers' Union/Curia, Roy Morgan, and Talbot Mills.Following two rece...
Primary Sector

Fishing boat proposal labelled industry 'subsidy'

The Greens and NZ Initiative both find fault with industry transformation plan proposal.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: The incredible shrinking funds managers

Economies of scale are just beginning for funds managers.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Business Advice

Tackling the corporate scourge of meeting overload

The zombie meeting staggers forward, brainless but unkillable.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Business of Government: Policy contractor crackdown, robodebt repercussions and more...
Policy

Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
New Zealand's 'Falklands-plus' economy
Economy

Must we be a primary exports-driven country closed to other types of growth? 

Dileepa Fonseka 10 Jul 2023
Bipartisan housing accord blame game
Infrastructure

Labour and National blame each other for failing to reach a new bipartisan compromise.

Oliver Lewis 07 Jul 2023
Union calls Nats’ proposed third medical school a ‘vanity’ project
Policy

It says the party should boost the existing two schools instead.

Staff reporters 06 Jul 2023