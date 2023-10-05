Menu
Election 2023: Polls show NZ First in poll position

Andy Fyers
Thu, 05 Oct 2023
*Polling data is up to date as of Oct 5 and includes the latest 1News/Verian poll, which ran from Sept 30 to Oct 3. It also covers a Talbot Mills poll released on Oct 5 but conducted earlier.A single poll never paints the full picture. See the polls in a wider context with BusinessDesk's Polltracker.The Polltracker is a time-weighted moving average of party vote support in public polls, with more weight given to more recent polls.This page is updated every time a new poll is released from 1 News/Verian, Newshub/Reid Research, Taxpayers'...
NZ sharemarket rises US Treasury yields drop
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket rises US Treasury yields drop

The S&P/NZX50 index gained 74.05 points or 0.66% to 11,309.10.

Staff reporters 6:18pm
World

Bond selloff threatens hopes for economy’s soft landing

Growth prospects and concern over govt debt are driving long-term interest rates higher.

The Wall Street Journal 12:50pm
Bond selloff threatens hopes for economy’s soft landing
Law & Regulation

Wright family's Birthing Centre loses employment court challenge

It was trying to challenge a ruling from the Employment Relations Authority.

Riley Kennedy 12:43pm
Wright family's Birthing Centre loses employment court challenge

More Politics

National launches space policy at Rocket Lab HQ
Policy

National launches space policy at Rocket Lab HQ

The five-point plan includes appointing a new minister for space.

Ben Moore 5:25pm
Business of Government: Christmas is cancelled, H2's new role, and more ...
Policy

Business of Government: Christmas is cancelled, H2's new role, and more ...

Our weekly roundup of goings-on in the public service.

Jem Traylen 04 Oct 2023
Interislander project faces 'funding shortfall'
Infrastructure

Interislander project faces 'funding shortfall'

The government has given KiwiRail options to ensure iReX can continue.

Oliver Lewis 04 Oct 2023
Government department downsizes Christmas
Policy

Government department downsizes Christmas

Justice ministry cuts back on Christmas. 

Jem Traylen 03 Oct 2023