Election 2023: The centre/right bloc holds lead as NZ First rises

Andy Fyers
Mon, 25 Sep 2023
* Polling data is up to date as of Sept 25 and includes the latest Newshub/Reid Research poll, which ran from Sept 17 to 23.A single poll never paints the full picture. See the polls in a wider context with BusinessDesk's Polltracker.The Polltracker is a time-weighted moving average of party vote support in public polls, with more weight given to more recent polls.This page is updated every time a new poll is released from 1 News/Verian, Newshub/Reid Research, Taxpayers' Union/Curia, Roy Morgan, and Talbot Mills.Coalition builderThe sha...
NZ market ticks up as school holidays kick off
NZ market ticks up as school holidays kick off

Synlait Milk disclosed a challenging fiscal year but the stock still edged up today.

Ella Somers 6:00pm
Investors catch a glimmer of hope after Synlait's full-year net loss

The stock last traded up 0.8% at $1.29. 

Rebecca Howard 4:20pm
Labour says National policy will mean high carbon prices

The reduction of emissions would depend on it, climate change manifesto claims.

Ian Llewellyn 3:04pm
National will work with NZ First and Winston Peters
National will work with NZ First and Winston Peters

The National party is expected to confirm it's open to working with NZ First.

Dileepa Fonseka 8:42am
Dileepa Fonseka: Shortland St and the frustration of a nation

For years Shortland Street hospital has reflected the sense of where we are as a country.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Act’s alternative budget takes aim at public debt as well as public servants

Act lays down the challenge to National to explain how it's going to cut debt.

Jem Traylen 21 Sep 2023
Business of Government: another Nats tax hole? OIA wins and fails, and more...

Our weekly roundup of news from the public service.

Jem Traylen 20 Sep 2023