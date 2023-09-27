Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Election 2023: The centre/right bloc leads as NZ First rises

Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Wed, 27 Sep 2023
* Polling data is up to date as of Sept 27 and includes the latest 1News/Verian poll, which ran from Sept 23 to 26.A single poll never paints the full picture. See the polls in a wider context with BusinessDesk's Polltracker.The Polltracker is a time-weighted moving average of party vote support in public polls, with more weight given to more recent polls.This page is updated every time a new poll is released from 1 News/Verian, Newshub/Reid Research, Taxpayers' Union/Curia, Roy Morgan, and Talbot Mills.Coalition builderThe shape of the...
NZ market edges down
Markets Market close

NZ market edges down

Turnover was $101.3 million and there were 35 gainers and 90 decliners.

Ella Somers 6:00pm
Property

Auckland office settlement extension costs $3m

Property developer Mansons has pushed out settlement on an Auckland office building.

Oliver Lewis 4:30pm
Auckland office settlement extension costs $3m
Politics

Labour fiscals out, National's set for Friday release

The stage is set for a showdown of fiscal plans by the week's end.

Dileepa Fonseka 3:48pm
Labour fiscals out, National's set for Friday release

More Politics

Labour fiscals out, National's set for Friday release
Politics

Labour fiscals out, National's set for Friday release

The stage is set for a showdown of fiscal plans by the week's end.

Dileepa Fonseka 3:48pm
The Business of Government: 'tis the season to restructure, and more...
Policy

The Business of Government: 'tis the season to restructure, and more...

Our weekly column of goings-on in the public service.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Roading Blowouts: a political football
Infrastructure Business of Blowouts

Roading Blowouts: a political football

Roading Blowouts – part 2: the influence of politicians.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
US president Biden hosts Pacific leaders in latest pivot
Economy

US president Biden hosts Pacific leaders in latest pivot

Remittances might get easier for Pacific Islands soon.

Paul McBeth 26 Sep 2023