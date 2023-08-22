Menu
Election 2023: The right bloc now has a clear lead

(Image: Depositphotos)
Andy Fyers
Tue, 22 Aug 2023
* Polling data is up to date as of August 21 and includes the latest 1 News/Verian poll, which ran from Aug 12-16.A single poll never paints the full picture. See the polls in a wider context with BusinessDesk's Polltracker.The Polltracker is a time-weighted moving average of party vote support in public polls, with more weight given to more recent polls.This page is updated every time a new poll is released from 1 News/Verian, Newshub/Reid Research, Taxpayers' Union/Curia, Roy Morgan, and Talbot Mills.Coalition builderThe shape of the...
Solid results brought an end to days of decline for NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,485.26, up 26.56 points or 0.23%.

Graham Skellern 22 Aug 2023
Property

A vote will need to be taken on the future direction, once the remaining property is sold.

Brent Melville 22 Aug 2023
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 22 Aug 2023
Big business delegation heads to India
Primary Sector Analysis

NZ will send one of its largest business delegations to India next week.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Aug 2023
National plans to fund cancer drugs by scrapping pharmacy subsidy
The party wants to ring-fence funds for cancer drugs.

Staff reporters 21 Aug 2023
Who shot the supply chain sheriff?
NZ's future supply chain still needs government to set some long-term boundaries.

Dileepa Fonseka 21 Aug 2023
Freight strategy lacks steer on Auckland port location
The highly anticipated freight strategy doesn't look at relocating Ports of Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 18 Aug 2023