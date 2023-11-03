Menu
Election 2023: what happens next?

Playing his cards close to his chest – PM-elect Christopher Luxon discusses the final vote count. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 03 Nov 2023
So now we know.The pollsters were right about party support levels, and history remains a guide to the trends in special votes.Time to retire the theories that, for whatever reason, the right might improve its vote on special votes or to suggest that modern polling methods are deficient because of the death of the landline.Time to stop wondering whether National needs NZ First – it’s been clear since election night that it does. Now we know by how much.There will be 123 seats in the new Parliament – 122 of them now confirmed a...
$100,000 fine in Pushpay insider trading case
Finance

The unnamed person copped a fine and community detention.

Staff reporters 5:20pm
Finance

The fund will support lending for affordable, social and Māori housing.

Oliver Lewis 3:05pm
Politics

Return of the kingmaker: Nats need Winston

National and Act are three seats short of forming a government.

Staff reporters 2:05pm
Politics

National and Act are three seats short of forming a government.

Staff reporters 2:05pm
Where the public service growth spurt went
Policy

Population growth and covid don't explain the current size of the public service.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Luxon gives himself time for coalition negotiations
Politics

National leader says he won't attend the Pacific Island Forum and may not get to Apec.

Dileepa Fonseka 02 Nov 2023
A third more senior managers under Labour
Policy

An additional 1,025 senior managers joined the top three ranks.

Jem Traylen 02 Nov 2023