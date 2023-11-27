Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Energy policy: largely status quo with sprinkling of investigations

Energy policy: largely status quo with sprinkling of investigations
Simeon Brown is the new energy minister with Shane Jones taking resources. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 27 Nov 2023
The government coalition deals point to energy policy settings largely based on the status quo, with some notable exceptions and agreements to look at more wide-ranging policy changes proposed by New Zealand First.In the new government, the old energy and resources portfolio held by Megan Woods is split into two.National’s Simeon Brown is the new energy minister, while NZ First's Shane Jones takes the role of resources minister.This is likely to give Jones a strong role in the development of minerals and, in particular, the repeal of...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, November 27, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, November 27, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Bloomberg

Higher interest rates shattering housing dreams worldwide

The end of the property boom is diminishing homeownership as a path to wealth.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Higher interest rates shattering housing dreams worldwide
Retail

NZ First wants grocery commissioner to eat more Weet-Bix

Economists aren't ready to call a thaw in frozen consumer sentiment.

Ella Somers and Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ First wants grocery commissioner to eat more Weet-Bix

More Politics

The coalition’s policy patchwork
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: The coalition’s policy patchwork

Maybe the devil is not in the detail this time.

Dileepa Fonseka 25 Nov 2023
BusinessNZ enthusiastic on coalition agreement
News in Brief

BusinessNZ enthusiastic on coalition agreement

The business group has advocated for many of the new government's policies.

Staff reporters 24 Nov 2023
Reserve Bank remit in the sights of new government
Politics

Reserve Bank remit in the sights of new government

The new government wants the bank to focus on inflation.

Rebecca Howard 24 Nov 2023
Collins crushes new govt role, reflects big dreams for tech
Opinion

Ben Moore: Collins crushes new govt role, reflects big dreams for tech

Judith Collins will have the most ministerial positions in the new government.

Ben Moore 24 Nov 2023