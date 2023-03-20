Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta heads to China

Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta. (Image: Getty)

Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for China on Tuesday, marking the first visit by a New Zealand minister since 2019.There is growing speculation that this visit will pave the way for prime minister Chris Hipkins to travel to China ahead of the general election.Mahuta will meet her counterpart, state councillor and foreign minister Qin Gang, on the visit, which will provide "an opportunity to have a constructive discussion across a broad range of areas – both where our interests and values align, like that of climate change, and...