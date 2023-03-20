Menu
Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta heads to China

Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 20 Mar 2023
Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for China on Tuesday, marking the first visit by a New Zealand minister since 2019.There is growing speculation that this visit will pave the way for prime minister Chris Hipkins to travel to China ahead of the general election.Mahuta will meet her counterpart, state councillor and foreign minister Qin Gang, on the visit, which will provide "an opportunity to have a constructive discussion across a broad range of areas – both where our interests and values align, like that of climate change, and...
UBS to buy Credit Suisse in $5.3b deal to end crisis
UBS is to take over Credit Suisse with billions in SNB, state support, but holders of risky bonds face a $17b wipeout.

Bloomberg 3:20pm
Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts

As UBS prepares to buy Credit Suisse for a song, Bloomberg's Thyagaraju Adinarayan reprises a recent history of distressed bank rescues.

Bloomberg 12:43pm
TOP dangles $1.5b youth carrot, with a hook

The 'teal' package includes free public transport and $1,500 towards e-bikes.

Brent Melville 12:30pm
Nats need change of attitude on climate – Greens
Green MP Julie Anne Genter sees little prospect of a coalition deal with National.  

Greg Hurrell 10:15am
Leadership, more than butter and bread
NZ politicians need to wake up as political leadership, on either end of the spectrum, is about more than bridges and roads.

Dileepa Fonseka 18 Mar 2023
Nash on his final warning
The prime minister has made it clear that Nash is on his last chance after a breach of cabinet rules.

Staff reporters 17 Mar 2023
Todd Muller retires from politics, gives up spokesperson roles
National leader Christopher Luxon carried out a mini reshuffle in the wake of Todd Muller's decision not to seek re-election.

Greg Hurrell 17 Mar 2023