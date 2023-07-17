Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Hipkins: NZ-China relationship needs 'careful management'

Hipkins: NZ-China relationship needs 'careful management'
Prime minister Chris Hipkins speaks at the summit. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 17 Jul 2023
Prime minister Chris Hipkins says New Zealand’s relationship with China going into the future will require “careful” management – in the context of an increasingly complex global environment.The PM made the comments in his key note speech at the China Business Summit in Auckland on Monday morning.Late last month, Hipkins, alongside trade minister Damien O’Connor, led a delegation to China – NZ’s first in a post-covid environment.China is NZ’s largest trading partner, contributing more than $4...
Trelise Cooper says brand's not for sale but did consider 'investment options'
Retail

Trelise Cooper says brand's not for sale but did consider 'investment options'

The brand is forecast to generate A$24m of revenue for the 2023 financial year.

Staff reporters 4:03pm
Markets

Rakon says telco dip temporary, but shareholders want belt tightened

CEO says drivers of 5G rollout are still strong.

Ben Moore 3:45pm
Rakon says telco dip temporary, but shareholders want belt tightened
Policy

Carbon prices bounce after court ruling

On Monday, Jarden’s CommTrade recorded the last fixed trade at $48.50.

Ian Llewellyn 1:35pm
Carbon prices bounce after court ruling

More Politics

Why business should be positive about a left coalition
Opinion

Rob Campbell: Why business should be positive about a left coalition

For business, a government that is trying to roll back change invites instability.

Rob Campbell 15 Jul 2023
Giving a fig about Labour's tax policy options
Policy

Pattrick Smellie: Giving a fig about Labour's tax policy options

Chris Hipkins' surprise decision not to campaign on a tax cut.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Jul 2023
Robertson considered 'supernormal' tax on bank profits
Finance

Robertson considered 'supernormal' tax on bank profits

Treasury officials looked at options to tax 'supernormal' bank profits.

Dileepa Fonseka 12 Jul 2023
Global power will trump rules and efficiency – MFAT
Politics

Global power will trump rules and efficiency – MFAT

Comparative advantage is out, global power politics are in.

Dileepa Fonseka 12 Jul 2023