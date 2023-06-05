Menu
Honours for journalists Colin James and Nicky Hager

Colin James and Nicky Hager: journalists of influence. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 05 Jun 2023
Two doyen journalists of the last five decades, Colin James and Nicky Hager, have received King’s Birthday gongs that are high in the honours list.James, a political journalist, editor and public policy contributor who has closely watched New Zealand governments for five decades is made a Companion of the Order of NZ for services to journalism and public policy.Hager is an activist investigative journalist, whose first book, "Secret Power", on the existence of the “Five Eyes” Anglo-American global surveillance networ...
