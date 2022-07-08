See full details
Politics

Huge win for NZ on 501s in major 'reset' of Australia relationship

Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 08 Jul 2022

PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, after talks in Sydney. (Image: Getty)
The new Australian government has agreed to one of the most momentous changes to immigration policy for New Zealanders since the Closer Economic Relations agreement established rights to travel and work in both countries 39 years ago.Capping off her second trip to Australia in a month, prime minister Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, emerged from talks in Sydney this morning with a historic commitment to open automatic paths to citizenship for long-term residents in each other's countries.Details have yet to e...

