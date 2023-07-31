Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Labour 2023 party list charts rises and falls of the 2020 Labour government

Labour 2023 party list charts rises and falls of the 2020 Labour government
Chris Hipkins says Phil Twyford is no longer a cabinet minister, which is why he is so lowly ranked. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 31 Jul 2023
Labour has released a party list with few changes at the top, but which charts the path of the government across this 2020 term. Damien O’Connor, Willie Jackson, Jan Tinetti and Willow-Jean Prime are all new additions to the top 10. However, there are also several high-profile demotions from the earlier 2020 list, including Phil Twyford who has dropped from the No 4 spot to 49, reflecting the former transport and housing minister’s fall from prominence. At a press conference announcing the list, prime minist...
Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending
Law & Regulation

Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending

The tribunal is also considering penalties for another charge.

Riley Kennedy 7:01pm
Markets Market close

NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 12,056.15, up 109.41 points or 0.92%. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence
Law & Regulation

Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'

The criminal charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

Ella Somers 5:50pm
Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'

More Politics

Auckland council wants to 'make space for water'
News in Brief

Auckland council wants to 'make space for water'

The council intends to consult the public on its nine-point flood resilience plan.

Staff reporters 27 Jul 2023
Māori party tax plan undercuts Nats by nearly $100 per week for average worker
Policy

Māori party tax plan undercuts Nats by nearly $100 per week for average worker

The party also hopes to reduce tax evasion by $7 billion a year.

Jem Traylen 27 Jul 2023
Business of Government: top policy wonk resigns, Aussie's consultant crack-down and more
Policy

Business of Government: top policy wonk resigns, Aussie's consultant crack-down and more

Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 26 Jul 2023
The EMA's election wish list asks for a change in attitude
Politics

The EMA's election wish list asks for a change in attitude

Looser foreign investment rules are just one item on the wish list.

Rebecca Howard 25 Jul 2023