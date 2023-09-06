Menu
Labour announces economic priorities, propose trade push to India, $100m for agritech

PM Chris Hipkins addressed the media at Auckland University's engineering school. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 06 Sep 2023
Prime minister Chris Hipkins is defending a decision to visit China over India despite now proposing to visit India within 100 days of being elected.National party leader Christopher Luxon promised the push for a trade deal with India would be a priority for him, if elected, earlier in the year.On Wednesday morning the Labour party published its economic plan for the next electoral term which includes a pledge from Hipkins to visit India in his first 100 days as part of a push to secure a trade agreement, a proposal to grow the agritech sector...
Third carbon auction this year fails to clear
Policy

There were not enough bids to clear the NZUs on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Law & Regulation

Opposition to Cryptopia liquidators overruled

Account holders tried to stop the liquidators realising $5m worth of cryptocurrencies. 

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
New Zealand wins dairy access dispute with Canada
Primary Sector

NZ brought the dispute against Canada under the CPTPP agreement last year.

Staff reporters 10:40am
Business of Government: budget cuts, HUD gets the tick, and more...
Policy

Our weekly round-up of public service news.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Luxon’s tough love message to business
Politics

The National party leader wants an adult relationship between business and government.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Sep 2023
Andy Foster back in politics
Politics

Foster is representing NZ First in Mana because he didn't want to compete in Ōhāriu.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Sep 2023