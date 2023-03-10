Menu
Labour MP Tamati Coffey resigns

Outgoing Labour MP Tamati Coffey with former prime minister Jacinda Ardern. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 10 Mar 2023
Labour MP Tamati Coffey will retire at the election.Coffey is based in the Māori electorate of Waiariki  and won the seat for Labour in 2017, defeating Te Pāti Māori co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell.Flavell and the Māori Party left parliament as a result.However, in 2020, new Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi narrowly defeated Coffey to win back the seat.Coffey said he decided to resign following the birth of his second child. He wanted to put his energy into his children, he said.The Labour politician has championed surrogacy law reform a...
