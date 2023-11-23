Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Luxon declares talks finished; govt announcement Friday

Luxon declares talks finished; govt announcement Friday
Finally, a government is ready to be formed. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 23 Nov 2023
Negotiations have concluded with Act and New Zealand First to form a government, the prime minister-elect, Christopher Luxon, confirmed this afternoon."The parties are now going through their respective party processes for final sign-off and we expect that process to be completed this evening."Speaking briefly to the media, Luxon said Parliament would sit on Dec 5 and he would be seeing the governor general later today."To New Zealanders, thank you for your patience,” Luxon said.While the agreements reached since the electi...
NZ sharemarket adrift and directionless
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket adrift and directionless

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,187.52.5, up 17.72 points or 0.16%.

Graham Skellern 6:10pm
Media

Media M&A frenzy continues with Southern Cross interest

The ARN-led offer was dealt a blow by regulators on Thursday.

Daniel Dunkley 4:30pm
Media M&A frenzy continues with Southern Cross interest
Media

TAB gets into radio with purchase of loss-making Senz

The broadcast network has a purchase price of $4m.

Daniel Dunkley 1:35pm
TAB gets into radio with purchase of loss-making Senz

More Politics

EU votes through NZ FTA
News in Brief

EU votes through NZ FTA

A controversially limited free trade deal with the EU has been approved.

Staff reporters 11:37am
Luxon close to being sheriff, but who will be deputy?
Politics

Luxon close to being sheriff, but who will be deputy?

The coalition roadshow finally moves to Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Deputy PM tussle continues as three-way coalition moves to Wellington
Politics

Deputy PM tussle continues as three-way coalition moves to Wellington

Politicians have been spotted boarding flights to Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Nov 2023
Business of Government: Meaningless reporting, quiet policy quitting, Yes Minister, and more
Policy

Business of Government: Meaningless reporting, quiet policy quitting, Yes Minister, and more

Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 22 Nov 2023