Luxon gets his wish: two party government

National party leader Christopher Luxon. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Sun, 15 Oct 2023
National party leader Christopher Luxon has a slender but clear mandate to form a government quickly and introduce a wave of policy reforms and new initiatives before Christmas.“I can’t wait to get stuck in, and we will get this country back on track," Luxon told cheering supporters in Auckland.After polling consistently in the mid-30s for most of the campaign, National surged in the early evening vote count and appeared assured of locking in more than 40% of the support and the capacity to form the two-party coalition it hoped...
