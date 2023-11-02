Menu
Luxon gives himself time for coalition negotiations

Luxon gives himself time for coalition negotiations
Prime minister-elect Christopher Luxon says his immediate priority is to form a government. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
National party leader Christopher Luxon is giving himself time to form a government by sending a proxy to an important engagement in the Pacific and signalling he might do something similar for Apec's next meeting in San Francisco. The announcements mean Luxon is giving himself until at least the middle of November to form a government.Speaking ahead of the release of the final election results on Friday, Luxon told reporters in Auckland he believed the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in the Cook Islands was important but indicate...
Climate change a major threat to NZ's economic stability – RBZN's Orr
Finance

The central bank's role is to supervise the financial system's transition.

Greg Hurrell 11:10am
Bloomberg

After US trip, Australian PM embarks on tricky China tour

Albanese’s visit will be the first by an Australian leader since PM Malcolm Turnbull.

Bloomberg 10:00am
Finance

Supie first sought help from PwC in April

Barely 5% of its customers were "active".

Riley Kennedy 9:49am
Where the public service growth spurt went
Policy

Population growth and covid don't explain the current size of the public service.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
A third more senior managers under Labour
Policy

An additional 1,025 senior managers joined the top three ranks.

Jem Traylen 02 Nov 2023
Business of Government: trick or treaty, AI is coming, and more
Policy

Our weekly roundup of public service news.

Jem Traylen 01 Nov 2023
Luxon's My Way is not exactly the corporate way
Opinion

Luxon has been singing Frank Sinatra all week.

Dileepa Fonseka 30 Oct 2023