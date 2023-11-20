Menu
Luxon says National, Act and NZ First have reached agreement on policy

Christopher Luxon, with his deputy Nicola Willis, says an agreement on policy has been reached between coalition partners. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
National party leader Christopher Luxon says Act, NZ First and his party have reached an agreement on their policy programme. Luxon said NZ First and Act saw each party's deals last night and had agreed to them."There is very good intention from all three party leaders to resolve this as quickly as possible."Luxon made the announcement as he arrived at the Cordis Hotel on Monday afternoon for coalition talks.Trade-offsThe National party leader said negotiations would now move to ministerial allocations."All three parties...
NZ sharemarket has late bounce
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,207.46, up 30.49 points or 0.27%.

Graham Skellern 20 Nov 2023
Primary Sector

Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban

The ban came into force in January. 

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023
Politics

National meets as coalition progress stalls

The National party is meeting to work its way through hard-to-compromise areas.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Nov 2023
