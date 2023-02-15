Luxon wants joint infrastructure plan – and tax cuts

Christopher Luxon says the country needs a multi-decade investment plan for climate change adaptation. (Image: Getty)

Christopher Luxon believes a multi-decade period of extra infrastructure investment will be needed for climate change adaptation in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods, but he doesn't believe spending cuts will be needed or that tax-cut plans will need to be changed.The National party leader also said he preferred an agreement between National and Labour on a framework for infrastructure investment to avoid different projects being "turned on and off" depending on who was in government."The framework is real...