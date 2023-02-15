Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Luxon wants joint infrastructure plan – and tax cuts

Luxon wants joint infrastructure plan – and tax cuts
Christopher Luxon says the country needs a multi-decade investment plan for climate change adaptation. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 15 Feb 2023
Christopher Luxon believes a multi-decade period of extra infrastructure investment will be needed for climate change adaptation in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods, but he doesn't believe spending cuts will be needed or that tax-cut plans will need to be changed.The National party leader also said he preferred an agreement between National and Labour on a framework for infrastructure investment to avoid different projects being "turned on and off" depending on who was in government."The framework is real...
Markets Market close

Ryman capital raising surprises market

Ryman Healthcare wants to raise $902m.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Markets

Investors sell shares in flood-hit Hawke's Bay companies

Cyclone Gabrielle has hit most of the North Island hard but listed companies with businesses in Hawke's Bay are really feeling the shock.

Ella Somers and Dan Brunskill 4:00pm
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Ryman belatedly addresses debt with $902m capital raising

Ryman Healthcare has had to ask its bankers to relax its interest coverage ratio covenant as "a precautionary change".

Jenny Ruth 2:21pm

More Politics

Politics

Parliament adjourned until next week due to state of emergency

Storm has delayed sittings at parliament.

Staff reporters 14 Feb 2023
Property

National committed to housing intensification – Bishop

The party said it supports the supply-side responses to the housing crisis.

Oliver Lewis 13 Feb 2023
Public sector

Nats want median wage rule for work visas scrapped

A rule that migrant workers must be paid nearly $30 per hour is too blunt, say employers.

Jem Traylen 09 Feb 2023
Media ANALYSIS

Why the RNZ-TVNZ merger is dead

ANZPM has been on the brink since late last year as headlines turned negative.

Daniel Dunkley 09 Feb 2023