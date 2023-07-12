Menu
MFAT assessment sees power trumping rules and economic efficiency in new international environment

China is one of the major powers shifting the geopolitical landscape. (Image: Nathan McKinnon/RNZ)
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 12 Jul 2023
New Zealand needs to get used to a world where international rules and the economics of comparative advantage will no longer be the driving force in international affairs. Those observations come courtesy of a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) strategic foreign policy assessment – entitled ‘Navigating a shifting world –Te whakatere i tētahi ao hurihuri’ – released on Monday night.  MFAT’s strategic foreign policy assessment highlights eight global megatrends which will shape the internati...
