Michael Wood stood down as transport minister

Michael Wood is stood down while any remaining conflicts are resolved. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
Prime minister Chris Hipkins has stood down Michael Wood as transport minister for not disclosing his shares of Auckland International Airport. Hipkins said he talked to Wood this morning and told him he’d be stood down while any remaining conflicts are resolved. Kieran McAnulty will be acting transport minister in the interim, effective immediately. “Michael has indicated to me his intention to sell the shares in Auckland International Airport as soon as possible. I believe that is the appropriate course of action,”...
Big news drive big moves on sharemarket
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,864.12 down 16.77 points or 0.14%

Graham Skellern 06 Jun 2023
Primary Sector

Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 06 Jun 2023
Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane

Iron sulphate is used to limit the growth of methane-producing microorganisms.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 06 Jun 2023
Act needs another $1 million for election campaign
Act needs another $1 million for election campaign

The Act party's rally was held over the weekend.

Riley Kennedy 06 Jun 2023
Pattrick Smellie: Auckland airport share sale: how to lose an argument

Wayne Brown is right that Auckland should sell its airport shares.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Jun 2023
Ardern 'humbled' by royal honour

The former prime minister has been made a Dame Grand Companion of the NZ Order of Merit. 

Staff reporters 05 Jun 2023
Dileepa Fonseka: Forget big government – 'big neighbour' is more powerful

Big neighbour has been empowered by politicians to hold the entire country back.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Jun 2023