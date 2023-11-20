Menu
National meets as coalition progress stalls

Willis and other National MPs met this morning to discuss negotiation strategy. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
National is meeting over a coalition negotiations impasse where there are no clear compromises available. Deputy leader Nicola Willis left the Cordis Auckland before 10am to meet party leader Christopher Luxon and other National MPs at Luxon’s home to consider the way ahead.There has been no word yet on whether there will be negotiations with either NZ First leader Winston Peters or Act party leader David Seymour this afternoon.  On Saturday, Luxon’s meeting with Peters lasted less than 30 minutes and he did not...
NZ sharemarket has late bounce
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,207.46, up 30.49 points or 0.27%.

Graham Skellern 20 Nov 2023
Politics

Policy deal reached: Luxon

National, Act and NZ First have reached an agreement on policy. 

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Nov 2023
Primary Sector

Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban

The ban came into force in January. 

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023
Politics

National, Act and NZ First have reached an agreement on policy. 

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Nov 2023
Check-in for negotiations, check-out with a coalition
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Check-in for negotiations, check-out with a coalition

Auckland hotels have been doing well out of deal-making to form the new government.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Nov 2023
Business of Government: awards for the best and brightest
Policy

Business of Government: awards for the best and brightest

Our weekly roundup of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 15 Nov 2023
Luxon to skip Apec for coalition staycation
News in Brief

Luxon to skip Apec for coalition staycation

Luxon will skip Apec talks to try and get a coalition agreement across the line.

Staff reporters 14 Nov 2023