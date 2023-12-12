Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

NZ should say no thanks to Aukus: Don Brash

NZ should say no thanks to Aukus: Don Brash
Don Brash says NZ should not abandon new friends in Asia. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 12 Dec 2023
A former National party leader says New Zealand should resist the urge to choose between the United States and China and should not join pillar two of Aukus.Don Brash, a former politician and now the China Construction Bank of NZ chair, said the US was putting pressure on NZ to choose between them, even though key US officials had signalled in the past that NZ would not have to make such a choice.  “I have no doubt that the very substantial economic relationship between New Zealand and China has been of enormous benefit to New Zealan...
A stampede of local government asset sale proposals
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: A stampede of local government asset sale proposals

The appetite to consider at least partial privatisations seems to be growing.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Markets

Reverberations for Ebos in reverse listing

It won't happen overnight, but it will happen. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Reverberations for Ebos in reverse listing
Markets

Smartshares bond fund reduces Chinese exposure

'Not that uncommon' to see fund managers re-evaluate level of exposure.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Smartshares bond fund reduces Chinese exposure

More Politics

Political dilemmas: missing the bus
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Political dilemmas: missing the bus

Sometimes constraints are not such a bad thing.

Dileepa Fonseka 11 Dec 2023
Peters vows government will stick to Scott Base budget
Infrastructure

Peters vows government will stick to Scott Base budget

Peters says the government wants options within existing budgets for Scott Base.

Dileepa Fonseka 08 Dec 2023
Business of Government: and so it begins …
Policy

Business of Government: and so it begins …

Our weekly roundup of public sector news

Jem Traylen 06 Dec 2023
The regions: crisis or opportunity?
Opinion

David Cunliffe, Kieran Brown, and Thomas Klotz: The regions: crisis or opportunity?

Regions should advance their case for partnership and resourcing according to new paper.

David Cunliffe, Kieran Brown, and Thomas Klotz 06 Dec 2023