Petroleum industry welcomes end of offshore exploration ban

The end of the ban will not necessarily immediately lead to investment. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
The ban on offshore oil and gas exploration will go, although that doesn’t guarantee that investors will be flocking back to drill.The overturn of the ban – introduced by the Labour-NZ First-Green government in 2018 – was a priority for Act and NZ First in their coalition agreements with National.The announcement is hardly unexpected, given National’s own pledge to restore offshore exploration.The agreement with NZ First is to future-proof the natural gas industry by restarting offshore exploration and supporting the dev...
Business of Sport: Don’t do it, Bill … there’s a better way
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Don’t do it, Bill … there’s a better way

American billionaire Bill Foley is willing to put his money where his mouth is.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Politics

Luxon unveils his cabinet

All three parties represented in cabinet. 

Staff reporters 11:52am
Property

Precinct signs $122m car park deal, as council faces legal threat

Council bulldozes idea of a $28m micro-mobility centre proposed for the site.

Brent Melville 11:39am
Politics

All three parties represented in cabinet. 

Staff reporters 11:52am
Politics

Luxon said the three-party coalition government is the first in NZ’s MMP history.

Ian Llewellyn 11:05am
Politics

Christopher Luxon says Parliament will sit on Dec 5.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Politics

Formalities overnight Thursday will give way to announcements Friday.

Dileepa Fonseka 23 Nov 2023