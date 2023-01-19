Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

PM Ardern resigns – not enough in tank for Oct 14 election

PM Ardern resigns – not enough in tank for Oct 14 election
Jacinda Ardern left the press conference arm-in-arm with partner Clarke Gayford. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Thu, 19 Jan 2023
Jacinda Ardern will resign as prime minister next month, saying she doesn’t have enough in the tank to do the job justice ahead of this year’s election. Clearly emotional, she paused before making the announcement and her voice cracked as she spoke."I believe that leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have, but also one of the more challenging."You cannot, and should not do it unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges."Announcing the shock resignat...
Politics

Tributes flow in following shock Ardern resignation

Auckland chamber of commerce CEO Simon Bridges says NZ needs a PM who can inject confidence into the business sector. 

Rebecca Howard and Oliver Lewis 4:34pm
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Did Ardern just hand the election to Luxon?

It's hard to see how Jacinda Ardern hasn't just handed National an unobstructed 2023 election win.

Pattrick Smellie 3:08pm
Finance

Smartpay's shares jump after strong revenue growth

The company saw consolidated revenue growth of 60%.

Staff reporters 11:35am

More Politics

Politics

Tributes flow in following shock Ardern resignation

Auckland chamber of commerce CEO Simon Bridges says NZ needs a PM who can inject confidence into the business sector. 

Rebecca Howard and Oliver Lewis 4:34pm
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Did Ardern just hand the election to Luxon?

It's hard to see how Jacinda Ardern hasn't just handed National an unobstructed 2023 election win.

Pattrick Smellie 3:08pm
Election 2023

Nats' reshuffle: Bishop to drive RMA response

In a largely cosmetic set of changes, Christopher Luxon bolstered his shadow cabinet with a couple of new portfolios and kept two former leaders onside.

Pattrick Smellie 11:20am
Election 2023

Pattrick Smellie: Election 2023: let the shadow boxing commence

The two major parties have somehow ended up both holding their new year caucus retreats in the same town, on the same day. 

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am