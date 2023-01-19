PM Ardern resigns – not enough in tank for Oct 14 election

Jacinda Ardern left the press conference arm-in-arm with partner Clarke Gayford. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Jacinda Ardern will resign as prime minister next month, saying she doesn’t have enough in the tank to do the job justice ahead of this year’s election. Clearly emotional, she paused before making the announcement and her voice cracked as she spoke."I believe that leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have, but also one of the more challenging."You cannot, and should not do it unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges."Announcing the shock resignat...