Power quits TVNZ amid rumour and speculation

TVNZ chief executive Simon Power quit after just over a year in the job. (Image: NZME)

TVNZ chief executive Simon Power’s shock resignation follows rumours that broadcasting minister Willie Jackson is preparing wholesale changes to the broadcaster's board, and reports of ongoing differences over the future direction of the media company.Power will leave the state-owned TV group at the end of its financial year in June, TVNZ said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.Power’s shock resignation comes just 13 months after the former National cabinet minister joined the state media entity, replacing the long-serving Kevi...