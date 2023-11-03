Menu
Return of the kingmaker: Nats need Winston
Incoming prime minister Christopher Luxon has been waiting anxiously for the special votes to be counted. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Fri, 03 Nov 2023
National and Act will need the support of NZ First to form the next government, based on the final election results released today.The final results mean National loses two seats compared to on election night on Oct 14 - and with it the slim one-seat majority it held with Act.In other major results, Te Pāti Māori recorded its best-ever result, taking another two Māori electorate seats off Labour in Te Tai Tonga and Tāmaki Makaurau, meaning they won six of the Māori electorates.Their result means Parliament will have a two-seat overhang, as they...
