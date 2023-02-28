Rob Campbell removed from role as Health NZ chief over 'political' comments

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall has removed Rob Campbell from his role as Te Whatu Ora/Health NZ chairperson(Image: Supplied)

Veteran company director Rob Campbell has been removed from his role as chair of Te Whatu Ora/Health NZ after he criticised the National party’s three waters policy on LinkedIn. Health minister Ayesha Verrall said she had exercised s36 of the Crown Entities Act to remove Campbell from the position. However, in a statement released on Tuesday evening, Campbell defended his comments and criticised Verrall's decision."My view is that this is an inappropriate reaction to statements made in my private capacity regarding a Na...