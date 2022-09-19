See full details
Sam Uffindell reinstated to National party caucus

Mon, 19 Sep 2022

An independent investigation cleared Sam Uffindell (left), said Christopher Luxon. (Image: NZME)
The National party caucus reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell after an independent investigation exonerated him. “The investigation concluded that Sam did not engage in the serious behaviour toward his flatmate that was alleged in the media,” National party leader Christopher Luxon told journalists. Uffindell was stood down from the caucus on Aug 9 after a woman made allegations about his behaviour when they shared a student flat with four others in Otago in 2003. He strongly denied the incident that his flatmate describe...

