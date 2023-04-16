Shane Jones wants to be king of the north

Shane Jones hopes to provide NZ First a ticket back into Parliament.(Image: Ella Somers)

Shane Jones is confident he’s going to win the Northland seat, but rival candidates say he’s going to come last.The self-described “walking billboard” for NZ First is confident he can win the Northland seat in the upcoming election and defy the odds in the way he has avoided other attempts to bring him down."I have been investigated by the auditor-general department many times – but they have yet to get me,” Jones quipped at his campaign launch on Friday.But to climb that hill Jones will need to beat a s...