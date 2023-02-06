Something old, something new – Labour’s new line-up

Labour's new dynamic duo, prime minister Chris Hipkins and deputy Carmel Sepuloni attending Ratana celebrations. (Image: Getty)

They were new to cabinet at the start of the term, but now five ministers have been catapulted on to the Labour Party’s front bench.When Parliament resumes next week, half of the government front row will be new promotions, while two of the incumbents will have scooched sideways to fill the prime positions.Labour hasn’t changed its top 10 since the beginning of the term when Ardern promoted Nanaia Mahuta two places to ninth and Poto Williams was catapulted from outside cabinet into the tenth slot.Neither of those promotions worked o...