Something old, something new – Labour’s new line-up

Something old, something new – Labour’s new line-up
Labour's new dynamic duo, prime minister Chris Hipkins and deputy Carmel Sepuloni attending Ratana celebrations. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Mon, 06 Feb 2023
They were new to cabinet at the start of the term, but now five ministers have been catapulted on to the Labour Party’s front bench.When Parliament resumes next week, half of the government front row will be new promotions, while two of the incumbents will have scooched sideways to fill the prime positions.Labour hasn’t changed its top 10 since the beginning of the term when Ardern promoted Nanaia Mahuta two places to ninth and Poto Williams was catapulted from outside cabinet into the tenth slot.Neither of those promotions worked o...
Economy

Jenny Ruth: Wishful thinking ignores unprecedented tightening

The US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is willing to risk recession while Adrian Orr has promised us one.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Energy

Energy-from-waste proponents face off with Nimbys

Critics of a proposed energy-from-waste plant are worried about air quality.

Brent Melville 5:00am

