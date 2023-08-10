Menu
The ad agencies behind the politicians this election

Augusto created Labour's 2017 campaign and is back again. (Image: Augusto)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Thu, 10 Aug 2023
Millions of what’s raised for this year’s election campaign will go to professional ad agencies advising and booking ads for political parties. Here’s who’s in the mix this year. Labour has confirmed it will again use the same trio of ad agencies this election, despite a change in leadership.Augusto, Hunch and Together are working on the incumbent party’s electoral ads, having worked on the previous campaign at a cost of $1.67 million, according to electoral expense returns. This includes agency fees and what...
The Quiz Free

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Energy

Cabinet agrees to more work on Onslow pumped hydro project

Detailed business cases will be prepared for two options.

Ian Llewellyn 9:00am
Technology Free Sponsored

The Business of Tech podcast: digging into 2degrees Shaping Business 2023

Talking labour costs, compliance and tax, cybersecurity and more.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Government: Act wants to stop work, the cost of campaign promises, and more...
Policy

Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 09 Aug 2023
The former judge who is one of Labour's biggest donors
Robert Smellie is a retired high court judge who loves to donate.

Donna Chisholm 09 Aug 2023
Cash for Candidates: How to spend it
NZ deals with money in politics by trying to target the 'demand' side of things.

Dileepa Fonseka 08 Aug 2023
Reducing trawling impact tops transformation plan for fishing
Bottom trawling is the industry's No 1 issue, but fixing it seems a tall order.

Jem Traylen 07 Aug 2023