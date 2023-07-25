Menu
The EMA's election wish list asks for a change in attitude

EMA say the next govt should bring back 90-day work trials. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 25 Jul 2023
The Employers and Manufacturers Association is gunning for an "attitude change" in the October election.“Over the past few years, the narrative around business has been quite negative, while the costs of doing business have continued to rise as business owners dealt with multiple legislative changes over a short period,” said the association’s head of advocacy, strategy and finance Alan McDonald.“That negative attitude needs to shift and that is the focus of our just-released policy manifesto for the election.&...
F&P Healthcare leads NZ market down after day of gains
F&P Healthcare leads NZ market down after day of gains

The S&P/NZX 50 Index started falling at lunchtime and closed at 11,933.86.

Graham Skellern 25 Jul 2023
Govt does U-turn on ETS settings

ETS settings to be tightened from December onwards. 

Ian Llewellyn 25 Jul 2023
Victoria University's iPredict successor fights on in the US courts

The ruling allows PredictIt to keep running pending an appeal against its closure.

Greg Hurrell 25 Jul 2023
Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins
Chris Hipkins has had a minister resign on him almost once every seven weeks. 

Dileepa Fonseka 24 Jul 2023
Ginny Andersen replaces Allan as justice minister
Ministerial portfolios have been reallocated among existing ministers in the wake of Kiri Allan’s departure from cabinet.Allan resigned on Monday morning following her arrest in relation to a car accident on Sunday night. Prime minister Chris Hipkins said Ginny Andersen will beco...

Ian Llewellyn 24 Jul 2023
Kiri Allan resigns over reckless driving charge
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has resigned after being charged by police with reckless driving and resisting arrest.The cabinet minister was involved in a car crash in Wellington’s Evans Bay shortly after 9pm Sunday, a statement from prime minister Chris Hipkins said.Allan was char...

Victoria Young 24 Jul 2023
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese to make his first official visit to NZ
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese will visit Wellington next week for bilateral meetings with his New Zealand counterpart, Chris Hipkins.The visit will mark 2023 as the 40th anniversary of Closer Economic Relations, the 50th anniversary of the Trans-Tasman Travel Arrange...

Staff reporters 19 Jul 2023