Uncertainty surrounds $78m for Christchurch bus improvements

The last government promised $78m for public transport upgrades in Christchurch. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 22 Dec 2023
The transport minister is refusing to say whether the new government will honour a $78 million promise to upgrade public transport in Christchurch.In March, former transport minister Michael Wood travelled to the city to announce $78m had been reprioritised from the cancelled northern pathway project (the Auckland bike bridge) to fund public transport upgrades.A press release on the Beehive website said the funding was to accelerate Public Transport Futures, a work programme endorsed by all councils in the Greater Christchurch area to spee...
