What are political donors getting for their money – and does it work?

Political players involved in the donations game. (Image: NZME)
Donna Chisholm
Donna Chisholm
Wed, 02 Aug 2023
The problem for political donations in New Zealand seems not that our parties are wallowing in a cesspool of dark money but rather the opposite -- that under MMP, a little can appear to go an awfully long way.The donations “incidents” we’ve seen so far (see Research Areas for Concern below) suggest we’re still some way from the United Kingdom – where former prime minister Boris Johnson hit up Tory donors in 2020 to pay to redecorate his apartment at 11 Downing St and this year pocketed another £1 million...
Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%
Economy

Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%

Meanwhile annual wage cost inflation remained at 4.3%.

Ella Somers 11:15am
Bloomberg

US credit rating downgraded from AAA by Fitch

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen called the downgrade “arbitrary” and “outdated".

Bloomberg 10:00am
US credit rating downgraded from AAA by Fitch
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 02, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 02, 2023

