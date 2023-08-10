Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

What the BlackRock fund isn't

What the BlackRock fund isn't
The global investment manager is creating a NZ-specific climate infrastructure fund. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 10 Aug 2023
Earlier this week in Auckland, prime minister Chris Hipkins and energy minister Megan Woods made an announcement: global asset manager BlackRock was setting up a New Zealand-specific fund for investing in climate-related infrastructure, such as solar, wind and batteries. The size of the fund? $2 billion.Hipkins hyped the announcement as a watershed moment for NZ in its pursuit of reaching 100% of electricity from renewable sources, something the government has said it wants to achieve by 2030. A government press release said it and Bl...
NZ sharemarket drifts on US and China uncertainty
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket drifts on US and China uncertainty

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,811.77, down 26.49 or 0.22%.

Graham Skellern 6:24pm
Economy

The FMA will be asking BlackRock what happened

BlackRock withdrew 11 notices from the NZX. 

Rebecca Howard 4:40pm
The FMA will be asking BlackRock what happened
Finance

NZ banking more profitable than in other countries

The preliminary findings “raise questions for us”, says the Commerce Commission.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
NZ banking more profitable than in other countries

More Politics

Economic conditions at record low say farmers
Primary Sector

Economic conditions at record low say farmers

A net 80% of farmers say current economic conditions are bad according to the latest Federated Farmers survey results.This was the worst result since that particular question was first asked in 2016, and was a sharp drop of 15 points on January's then-record low of 65%.The ne...

Staff reporters 12:55pm
The ad agencies behind the politicians this election
Politics Cash for Candidates

The ad agencies behind the politicians this election

The Labour party is to stick with a tried-and-true formula.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Business of Government: Act wants to stop work, the cost of campaign promises, and more...
Policy

Business of Government: Act wants to stop work, the cost of campaign promises, and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 09 Aug 2023
The former judge who is one of Labour's biggest donors
Editor's Picks Cash for Candidates

The former judge who is one of Labour's biggest donors

Robert Smellie is a retired high court judge who loves to donate.

Donna Chisholm 09 Aug 2023