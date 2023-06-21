Menu
Wood leaves cabinet after further failure to disclose shares

Michael Wood came under fire earlier this year for not divesting from his Auckland Airport shareholding. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 21 Jun 2023
Transport minister Michael Wood has resigned from cabinet and prime minister Chris Hipkins has brought in five changes to the disclosure regime for ministers to "ensure that such a situation is not repeated again". Wood came under fire earlier this month for not divesting himself of his Auckland Airport shareholding despite being reminded to do so a dozen times by the Cabinet Office. Hipkins said other shareholdings had come to light that were in a trust, for which Wood was both trustee and beneficiary.These involved potenti...
