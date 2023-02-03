Menu
$3,700-a-jar honey is hurting NZ beekeepers

Many of those giving up are newcomers who jumped in when the prices were high. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Fri, 03 Feb 2023
By Ainslie ThomsonIt sells for more than $3,700 a jar at Harrods in London, with the price pushed higher by the kind of superfood branding and celebrity endorsements that turn a simple kitchen staple into a luxury product. Demand for mānuka honey, produced only by bees that pollinate mānuka bushes, surged during the pandemic as buyers around the world searched for elixirs to keep them healthy. The high prices it commanded pushed many to try their hand at beekeeping as a side hustle.But now, in a classic boom and bust tale, there’s an...
Economy

Consumer confidence brightens a little

A net 40% expect economic conditions to worsen over the next 12 months, compared to 54% in December.

Staff reporters 11:00am
Retail

Auckland retailers took a 20% hit on flood day

Friday's flooding hit consumer spending but the whole month was down.

Staff reporters 10:02am
