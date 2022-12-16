A2 Milk could benefit as Abbott pulls out of Chinese infant formula market

The US company's market share in China will be up for grabs. (Image: Getty)

A2 Milk stands to benefit as US-based healthcare firm Abbott Laboratories phases out its infant and child nutrition business in China, but the news also underscores how tough that market is.Abbott will gradually stop making and selling baby formula under the Eleva, PediaSure, and Similac brands as well as the sub-brands of Total Comfort and NeoSure, it said on WeChat, according to news service Yicai Global.In the English translation of an internal email seen by BusinessDesk, company executives said it was a “difficult decision” that...