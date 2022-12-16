Menu
A2 Milk could benefit as Abbott pulls out of Chinese infant formula market

The US company's market share in China will be up for grabs. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 16 Dec 2022
A2 Milk stands to benefit as US-based healthcare firm Abbott Laboratories phases out its infant and child nutrition business in China, but the news also underscores how tough that market is.Abbott will gradually stop making and selling baby formula under the Eleva, PediaSure, and Similac brands as well as the sub-brands of Total Comfort and NeoSure, it said on WeChat, according to news service Yicai Global.In the English translation of an internal email seen by BusinessDesk, company executives said it was a “difficult decision” that...
Markets Free Market close

NZ market flat as Christmas period kicks off

New Zealand's market is officially in the Christmas spirit.

Ella Somers 5:58pm
Energy

Sun rises on Northland solar farm

After a difficult year, a solar farm has begun construction.

Ian Llewellyn 4:47pm
Infrastructure

Fletcher only just now aware of $150m SkyCity cost blowout

CEO Ross Taylor says the company told the market as soon as it became aware of the extra costs beyond the $1b previously revealed.

Jenny Ruth 2:35pm

Primary Sector

Kuriger dispute: MPI actions 'not motivated by improper purpose'

Barbara Kuriger resigned from her agriculture portfolio in October.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Primary Sector

Zespri eyes up a NZ stock exchange listing

The kiwifruit marketer is currently listed on the Unlisted Securities Exchange.

Riley Kennedy 15 Dec 2022
Primary Sector

Elders gets back in the NZ market

The Australian agri-services firm paid $37m for its 11% stake in PGG Wrightson.

Riley Kennedy 15 Dec 2022
Finance

Forestry company in liquidation

The company defaulted on its loans with the bank after not meeting the repayments since 2019.

Riley Kennedy 15 Dec 2022